Latest News

Haubstadt Man Arrested on DUI with Prior Conviction TB Validation Certification Class Offered by Daviess Community Hospital Southridge Students Among JAG 2025 National Career Development Contest State Finalists Daviess County Rural Water Lifts Recent Boil Orders Southern Indiana Faceing Severe Storm Damage Following Saturday Morning Weather

Daviess County Rural Water has canceled all the precautionary boil water advisories they placed originally on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

As of Sunday, March 16th, at approximately 1:07 PM the affected locations now having the boil order lifted include 700 N west of 300 E to Highway 57, as well as 675 N, 200 E south of 700 N, 575 N, 150 E, 550 N, and 100 E extending to the end of 75 E. Additionally, 150 E north of 700 N to the end of the road, including 750 N, and customers along Highway 57 south of 675 N have had their boil orders removed.

If you have any questions, contact Daviess County Rural Water Inc. at (812) 254-4526.

On By Celia Neukam

Related Post