Daviess County Rural Water has canceled all the precautionary boil water advisories they placed originally on Friday, March 14th, 2025.

As of Sunday, March 16th, at approximately 1:07 PM the affected locations now having the boil order lifted include 700 N west of 300 E to Highway 57, as well as 675 N, 200 E south of 700 N, 575 N, 150 E, 550 N, and 100 E extending to the end of 75 E. Additionally, 150 E north of 700 N to the end of the road, including 750 N, and customers along Highway 57 south of 675 N have had their boil orders removed.

If you have any questions, contact Daviess County Rural Water Inc. at (812) 254-4526.