On Saturday, March 15th, 2025, the local area was facing severe weather throughout the morning hours. At approximately 2:37 AM the National Weather Service had issued a tornado watch until 10 AM for 10 counties in the southern Indiana area, including Crawford, Dubois, Orange, and Perry counties.

During the storms, Oakland City and Francisco seemingly had taken the most damage in the nearby counties with two EF-2 Tornadoes confirmed to have touched down in Gibson County. The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office reported there have been downed trees, multiple buildings hit, and Oakland City’s traffic has been closed to local traffic and emergency vehicles only.

The National Weather Service at this time has said three EF-2 tornadoes had appeared in southern Indiana, including the two in Gibson County, and another in Pike County near Algiers.

Photograph of storm damage in Gibson County shared via the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

Photograph of storm damage in Gibson County shared via the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page

The Jasper Police Department reported the storms had knocked down power and phone lines on State Road 56, requiring it to be closed between County Road 350 West and Kluemper Road. The area has been reopened since around 7:10 PM on Saturday.

They also shared a reminder on their Facebook page that since some traffic lights may still be damaged, when encountering any intersection where lights are not working, they should be treated as a four-way stop.

Photograph of downed power and telephone lines on State Road 56 shared via the Jasper Police Department Facebook page.

Surveys determining the damages caused by the storm and if there have been any injuries or casualties in the local area are still underway at this time.