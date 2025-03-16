Michael W. Ahlbrand, 77, of Seymour, Indiana, previously of Jasper, Indiana, passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at his home after a lengthy illness.

Mike was born in Seymour, Indiana, on October 18, 1947, to Alberta (Hehman) and Glenn Ahlbrand.

He is survived by his partner Janice Fenton and his sons Jason (Susan) Ahlbrand and Bradley Ahlbrand both of Jasper. Also surviving are Tracey (Matt) Schafstall, Jessica (Derik) Nierman, and Matt (Kristy) Fenton.

Additionally, grandchildren Elisabeth Ahlbrand, Peyton (Craig) Popp, Jacob Ahlbrand, Landon Ahlbrand, and Carly Ahlbrand of Jasper; Mallory Ahlbrand of Nashville, Grant Ahlbrand of Pittsburgh, and Jack Ahlbrand of Oxford, Mississippi; Max (Maggie) Schafstall, Mason (Morgan) Schafstall, Maddie (Gavin) Storey, Judd Storey, Kline Nierman, and Colson Gabbard, and great grandchildren Ellie Schafstall, Parker Schafstall, and Carter Schafstall survive.

Mike was preceded in death by his mother Alberta Wheeler, and her husband, Charlie, and his father Glenn Ahlbrand and his wife Margaret. His siblings Beverly (Allen) Acton and Farzina (Mike Duncan) Hardebeck survive.

Mike was a 1966 graduate of Seymour High School. After that, he attended college at Indiana State University where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. His college time was interrupted when he enlisted in the United States Navy. As a second lieutenant, he served on submarines in Pensacola, Florida, and Honolulu, Hawaii, during the Vietnam War. He was a Cryptologic Technician Technical Seaman.

After his time in service, he returned to ISU and earned his degree in industrial management. In his professional career, he worked as a logistics manager in manufacturing. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, playing cards, playing games on his computer, going to car shows, spending time with family, and following his grandkids’ activities.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 87 and Immanuel Lutheran Church.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at Voss Funeral Home, 316 N. Chestnut Street, Seymour, Indiana with Reverend Doctor Ralph Blomenberg presiding. Visitation will be held from 11-1 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Post 87 in Seymour or the Jasper High School Athletic Department.