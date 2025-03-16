The Indiana Department of Workforce Development announced the state finalists advancing to the 2025 Jobs for America’s Graduates (JAG) National Career Development Conference (CDC) following the state competition held at Ivy Tech Community College.

JAG CDC showcases Indiana’s top young talent as students from across the state compete in categories such as public speaking, business development, financial literacy, and employability skills. Winners from the competition have the chance to represent Indiana at the National CDC, which brings together JAG students from across the country to demonstrate their career readiness, connect with employers, and explore future opportunities.

Among these winners, Southridge High School students, Adam King, Caden Kramer, and Cruz Meece, will be moving forward to represent Indiana in the Business Plan category after they took home first place.

Looking ahead to the 2025 JAG National CDC, held April 24th through 26th at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, select Indiana winners compete against students from across 30+ states, showcasing their skills and leadership development gained through the JAG program at the national level. The students will have the chance to expand networks and gain exposure to various industries.