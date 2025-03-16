Daviess Community Hospital (DCH) has announced they are offering a TB Validation Certification class on Tuesday, April 15th, 2025, for Indiana licensed healthcare professionals, certified medical assistants, and nurses.

This course will be held from 11 AM to 12 PM at the hospital and meets state requirements for TB screening and validation, providing essential training in proper TB test administration and interpretation.

TB validation training ensures healthcare professionals are properly trained to administer and interpret TB skin tests, a crucial component of public health and workplace safety in medical settings. Participants will receive professional instruction and a certificate upon completion. This class is blended with part being online (in.train.org) and part being in-person.

The cost of the class is $50 per person, but DCH employees can attend at no cost.

For more information or to register contact Jennifer Shaw, RN, Occupational Health Nurse, by phone at (812) 254-2760, ext. 1147, or by email at JShaw@dchosp.org.