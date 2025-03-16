On March 15th, 2025, at approximately 2:56 PM, Gibson County Deputies saw a Silver 2012 GMC Sierra traveling West on State Road 168 fail to maintain its lane of travel and nearly hit another vehicle head on.

A traffic stop was then conducted in the Huck’s parking lot at the intersection of State Road 168 and US 41.

Upon approaching the vehicle, Deputies observed an open container of alcohol and obvious clues of impairment coming from the driver, 51-year-old, Scott Reid, of Haubstadt.

At that point, Deputies began a roadside DUI investigation, which concluded in Reid being taken into custody.

Reid was booked into the Gibson County Jail and is facing charges of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated With a Prior Conviction Within 7 Years.