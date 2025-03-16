David R. Dodson Sr., age 84, of Jasper, Indiana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at 1:55 p.m. on Friday, March 14, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center in Jasper, Indiana.

David was born in Washington, Indiana, on February 3, 1941, to Henry and Virginia (Gott) Dodson. He married Mary Berg on November 7, 1970.

He was a 1959 graduate of Washington High School.

He was United States Navy Veteran, who served in Vietnam.

He was a purchasing agent for Executive Furniture and Indiana Furniture.

David was a member of Living Hope Baptist Church in Jasper, Indiana, and loved attending services and spending time with his church family.

He loved animals, going on trips, out to eat, and spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife, Mary Dodson, Jasper, IN, three grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are two sons, David Dodson Jr., and Richard Dodson, and a grandson, David Dodson III.

A funeral service for David R. Dodson Sr. will be held at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel in Jasper, Indiana, with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery in Jasper. Pastor James Young will officiate. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the 12:00 p.m. service time at the Becher-Kluesner North Chapel on Tuesday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Living Hope Baptist Church, the Humane Society of your choice, or to the wishes of the family.

