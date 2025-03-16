Sheila Corn, age 68, of Winslow, passed away on March 14, 2025, at Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center.

She was born September 12, 1956, to Joseph Jonathan Prohaska and Eugenia B. (Gehlhausen) Durcholz. Sheila was married to Roger Heidorn from 1978 until his untimely death in 1984. In 1989, she married David Corn, with whom she spent many happy years until his death in 2022.

She will be remembered for her infectious laugh and her giant heart. Her love and loyalty for family and friends, along with her caring spirit, touched everyone who knew her. Sheila was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg and the Ladies Sodality. Shila had a special love for rainbows, always finding beauty and joy in their vibrant colors. They served as a symbol of hope and wonder in her life.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her two loving husbands, Roger Heidorn and David Corn; brother, Jonathan Prohaska; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Heidorn.

She is survived by her caretaker and brother-in-law, Jim Heidorn; sister-in-law, Donna Schneider; and by nieces, nephews and many cousins.

A funeral mass for Sheila Corn will be held at 10:00 a.m., E.D.T., Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Huntingburg. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 8:00-9:45 a.m., E.D.T., on Wednesday, March 19th, in the St. Mary’s Catholic Church Activity Center. Rainey Funeral Home in Dale has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.raineyfuneralhome.com