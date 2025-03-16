James “Jim” Willis Hands, age 90, of Santa Claus, Indiana, passed away peacefully at 2:31 p.m. on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at his residence.

Jim was born on May 6, 1934, in East Chicago, Indiana. Jim was the son of Ross and Ethel (White) Hands. On September 11, 1954, James married Adele Faye Hands (East), who preceded him in death. James proudly served his country in the United States Army, where he served as a member of the 20th Combat Engineer Division and a member of the Santa Claus American Legion Post #242

Jim was a member of Santa Claus Christian Church, where he loved serving as an usher.

Throughout his life, Jim found joy in many pursuits. He was an avid golfer and bowler. Jim loved spending winters in Florida, and one of his favorite places to visit was Gatlinburg, Tennessee, where he enjoyed making lasting memories with his loved ones. He was also deeply involved in his community, serving as the Band Parent President and PTA President. Jim was especially passionate about being a grandfather to his two beautiful granddaughters, Kayla and Katie Hands. Jim’s love for family was evident in everything he did. Jim loved cheering on the Heritage Hills Patriots and the Chicago Bears.

In 2023, Jim had the honor of being selected to participate in the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, a trip to Washington, D.C., to commemorate the service of veterans. After returning, Jim made it his mission to recruit other veterans to experience the honor of the trip, ensuring they too would be recognized for their service.

Jim enjoyed a long and successful career with Pepsi Cola General Bottlers in Munster, Indiana, where he worked for 43 years. He was known for his dedication and strong work ethic. James was a proud member of the Teamsters 142 Union.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Adele Hands; one son, James Hands; two brothers, Oatis and Ed Hands; and two sisters, Shirley Lebryk and Martha Truman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia Ann Hands of Santa Claus; his daughter, Linda Hands of South Bend; his son, Jeffrey (Angela) Hands of Evansville; his daughter-in-law, Cathy Hands of Spartanburg, South Carolina; and his two beloved granddaughters, Kayla and Katie Hands.

Funeral services for Jim will be held at 11:00 a.m. C.D.T. on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at Santa Claus Christian Church. Burial will follow at Santa Claus Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Santa Claus American Legion Post #242.

Visitation will take place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. C.S.T. on Monday, March 17, 2025, at Santa Claus Christian Church, with an additional hour of visitation on Tuesday prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana, PO Box 8234, Evansville, Indiana 47716.

The family wishes to express their gratitude for all the love and support during this difficult time. Condolences may be shared online at www.raineyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Rainey Funeral Home in Dale, Indiana.