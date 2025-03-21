Springs Valley Bank & Trust Company has announced the promotion of Dianna Land to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. A dedicated member of the bank since 2003, Land has contributed significantly across multiple departments, including operations, information technology, human resources, and marketing.

A 1995 graduate of Springs Valley High School, Land holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Management from Harrison College and a Master’s in Marketing from Southern New Hampshire University. She has also earned certifications in senior human resources management and completed multiple prestigious banking and leadership programs, including the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the Wharton Leadership Certificate program. Most recently, she completed the Information Technology School at the Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin, in 2024.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Land enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, boating, and camping, as well as spending time with her husband, children, and six grandchildren.

Springs Valley Bank & Trust leadership recognized Land’s contributions, citing her role in strengthening operations and customer service. She can be reached at 812-634-4963 or dbland@svbt.bank.