The Saint Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology is hosting a Christian leadership workshop on emotional intelligence from May 1-2, 2025.

Dr. Jason Winkle will lead the workshop, “Connecting with Others: Emotional Intelligence”, and participants can attend the noncredit workshop for $395, including meals and accommodations.

This workshop explores the critical role of emotional intelligence in effective leadership and Catholic lay ministry. Rooted in both contemporary leadership principles and Catholic teaching, the course equips students with the self-awareness, empathy, and interpersonal skills necessary to foster meaningful connections in professional, ministerial, and personal settings.

Dr. Winkle holds a doctorate in educational leadership and a master’s degree in theology from Saint Meinrad. With over 20 years of experience as a professor, university administrator, and leadership consultant, he has cultivated a deep expertise in leadership development across corporate, nonprofit, and academic sectors.

He previously served on the faculty at the United States Military Academy and Indiana State University and currently teaches graduate leadership courses at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. In addition to his academic roles, Dr. Winkle is the CEO of the YMCA of Monroe County, where he leads strategic initiatives to drive organizational growth and community impact.

For more information or to register, visit saintmeinrad.edu/graduate-theology/formation-workshops/ or call (812) 357-6336.