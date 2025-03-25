The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office has officially joined the Integrated Re-Entry and Correctional Support (IRACS) program, becoming the 11th site in Indiana to implement the initiative. Designed to assist individuals transitioning from incarceration back into society, IRACS provides crucial resources and support aimed at reducing recidivism and fostering long-term success.

Through IRACS, participants at the Dubois County facility will have access to one-on-one support, peer support groups, resource navigation, prison transition assistance, family support, and comprehensive reentry planning. The program’s goal is to instill hope and purpose while equipping individuals with the tools needed for a successful reintegration.

The Sheriff’s Office is excited about the partnership, emphasizing the importance of rehabilitation and community support in helping individuals rebuild their lives.