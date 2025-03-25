The streets of Historic Downtown Huntingburg will burst into spring colors and festivities during the annual Huntingburg Daffodil Stroll on Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5. This charming two-day event invites visitors to enjoy shopping, dining, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities while celebrating the season.

Both days feature shopping, dining, games, and a baby photo contest, with voting available in-store at Bean to Sprout or online. Sweet treat vendors will be set up throughout the event, and live music will fill the air on Saturday afternoon.

On Friday from 4-7 PM, attendees can enjoy Hoppy Hour, live music, and an assortment of sweet treats.

Saturday’s lineup includes face painting from 11 AM to 2 PM, followed by the Bunny Stroll at 12:30 PM, where the Easter Bunny will lead children along 4th Street to collect treats from local businesses. The Egg Hunt at Market Street Park, sponsored by Destination Huntingburg, kicks off at 1 PM, followed by an Easter Storytime at 1:30 PM, hosted by Bean to Sprout.

The excitement continues into the afternoon with live music from 12-6 PM, and at 12 PM, the Baby Photo Contest winner will be announced live on the Strolling in Huntingburg Facebook page.

All activities take place in the heart of Historic Downtown Huntingburg on 4th Street. Whether you’re in the mood for shopping, seasonal treats, or family fun, the Huntingburg Daffodil Stroll offers a delightful way to welcome spring.

For more details, visit the Strolling In Huntingburg Facebook Page