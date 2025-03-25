Pictured left to right: Nick Harley, COO, Jared Stimpson, CEO, Timmie Wheatley, RN, Kayla Gehlhausen, CNO, and Teresa Floridia, Med-Surg Director

Perry County Memorial Hospital has recognized Timmie Wheatley as the latest recipient of the DAISY Award for extraordinary nursing. This prestigious award honors nurses who go above and beyond in providing compassionate and dedicated care to their patients.

Wheatley’s commitment to excellence and patient well-being has made a meaningful impact on the lives of those served by the hospital. The DAISY Award is a national recognition given to nurses who exemplify outstanding service, and Wheatley’s dedication to compassionate care embodies the spirit of the award.