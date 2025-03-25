The Jasper Municipal Water Department has scheduled a temporary water shutoff for customers on Hilary Drive, Charlotte Avenue, and Genevieve Avenue on Wednesday, March 26, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weather permitting.

The shutdown is required for maintenance and is expected to last approximately nine hours. After service is restored, residents may notice discolored water or air in their lines. To clear the system, customers are advised to run their cold water tap for about five minutes.

For more information, residents can contact the Jasper Municipal Water Department at 812-482-5252.