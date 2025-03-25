With two out of three teen driver deaths occurring on rural roads, the organization In One Instant is raising awareness about the dangers young drivers face in less-populated areas. According to data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), rural roads account for 68% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers, with fatality rates 2.5 times higher than those on urban roads.

The higher risk is attributed to several factors, including unfamiliar terrain, unpredictable hazards such as wildlife and farm equipment, and limited visibility due to fog, blind curves, and a lack of streetlights. Additionally, emergency response times in rural areas are nearly twice as long as in urban settings, increasing the severity of crashes when they occur.

To help prevent accidents, In One Instant has outlined key safety tips for teen drivers. The organization urges young motorists to always be prepared by carrying an emergency kit, ensuring their phone is charged, informing someone of their route and estimated arrival time, and always wearing a seatbelt. Vehicle maintenance is also crucial—checking tire pressure, keeping headlights clean, and ensuring all lights are functional can help prevent breakdowns or accidents.

Another major risk factor is speed, especially on unfamiliar roads. The organization recommends reducing speed, staying alert by scanning the road ahead, and being mindful of slow-moving vehicles, blind curves, and road obstructions. Avoiding distractions is also key—teen drivers should put away their phones, limit passengers, and pull over if they need to use their device.

In case of an emergency, In One Instant advises drivers to remain calm, pull over safely, turn on hazard lights, call 911, and stay inside the vehicle unless it is unsafe to do so.

With fatal crashes disproportionately affecting young drivers on rural roads, the organization continues to promote awareness and encourage responsible driving habits. For more resources and safety information, visit InOneInstant.org.