The Dubois County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Michael Nelson, who fled on foot following a traffic stop.

State Police attempted the stop when Nelson ran from the scene. He has an active warrant and was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near the Huck’s gas station at the top of the Y in Jasper.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Nelson and to report any sightings to local law enforcement immediately.