Starting on April 3rd, 2025, Jasper Arts will be presenting exhibits of works from Louisville, KY, artist, Sheila Fox, and Bloomington, IN, artist, Abbigayle Poirier at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center.

Sheila Fox’s works are to be displayed from April 3rd through June 15th, 2025, in the solo exhibition titled ‘The Art of Mixed Media: A Journey Through Texture & Color’; which features a variety of mixed media large paintings.

Sheila Fox, known artistically as Godiva Goddess, is a Louisville-based artist with roots in Chicago. She draws inspiration from her cultural background and a deep passion for vintage fashion, hair, and beauty. Sheila creates vibrant, textured works that celebrate elegance, individuality, and strength. Her art incorporates materials such as fabric, lace, and resin to produce one-of-a-kind, visually striking pieces.

A self-taught artist with over 25 years of creative experience, Sheila left a career in welding to pursue her passion full-time. Her work blends technical skill with emotional depth, sparking meaningful conversations about identity and personal expression.

Through her ever-evolving techniques, Sheila invites viewers into a world of beauty, history, and meaning – reminding them of the transformative power of art.

A solo exhibition by Abbigayle Poirier, titled, ‘Murmuring Winds’ will feature works that combine gelli printing and painting and be displayed from April 3rd through May 25th, 2025.

Abbigayle Poirier’s art practice is rooted in figurative landscape painting inspired by folklore, dreams, personal experiences, and invented narratives.

The universality of these tales inspires Poirier, even if the viewer does not recognize the story, as these narratives echo shared human truths, fears, and aspirations. She aims to foster a sense of connection and empathy, inviting viewers to recognize the common threads that bind us. She hopes to spark a renewed appreciation for the power of storytelling.

Both Fox and Poirier are attending the Gallery Talk at The First Thursday Reception on Thursday, April 3rd, 2025, taking place from 5 to 7 PM. This event is free and open to the public.

The galleries at the Thyen-Clark Cultural Center, located at 100 3rd Avenue, Suite A, in Jasper, are open to the public Monday through Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM, and Sunday from 12 to 3 PM. School groups, clubs, and students are welcome. Admission is free, but donations are appreciated. For more information, call 812-482-3070.