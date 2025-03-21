Ferdinand Elementary School is encouraging students and families to spread kindness through the FES Kindness Rock Project. The initiative invites participants to decorate rocks with uplifting messages and place them in public areas where people are likely to walk, such as parks, trails, sidewalks, or near community centers.

To ensure safety and accessibility, participants are asked to place the rocks in visible locations without blocking pathways or creating hazards. Each rock includes a message on the back encouraging those who find it to share their discovery on the school’s Facebook page. This allows the community to see how far the kindness spreads and inspires others to take part.

The project aims to brighten someone’s day with a simple yet meaningful act of kindness. For more information, visit the Ferdinand Elementary School Facebook page.