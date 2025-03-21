Deaconess Mobile Breast Center is bringing 3D mammography to the Dubois County Health Department through their mobile unit on April 24, 2025, from 10:00 – 4:00 ET!

To help make breast cancer screening easy and convenient, Deaconess Mobile Breast Center brings mammography expertise and quality to local communities. As the first 3D mammography mobile breast center in southern Indiana, this service is designed to bring mammogram screenings to women where they live and work. Mammogram screenings are recommended for women ages 40 and older.

“Partnering with Deaconess’ Mobile Breast Center helps provide women in the community with an opportunity to get necessary screening, regardless of the ability to pay or travel to a breast imagining center,” Shawn Werner, Dubois County Health Department Administrative Director. “Through this partnership, we can provide both a convenient and preventative service to residents in need in Dubois County.”

Appointments are quick and convenient, lasting approximately 15-20 minutes. Please bring your ID and insurance card to your appointment. Mammograms are covered by most health plans. Please verify that Deaconess is an in-network provider with your insurance carrier. You may be eligible for financial assistance if you have no insurance.

To schedule an appointment with Deaconess Mobile Breast Center unit on April 24, 2025, call 812-450-6266 or visit https://www.deaconess.com/Calendars/Community-Calendar/Mobile-Mammo/Vectren-Headquarters-(14) .