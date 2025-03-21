Warrick County officials have enacted a county-wide burn ban effective immediately, following a joint decision by local Fire Chiefs. The restriction will remain in place for at least seven days or until formally lifted, according to county authorities.

The emergency measure comes in direct response to escalating fire danger conditions throughout the region. Weather forecasts indicate a concerning combination of environmental factors that significantly increase wildfire risks.

According to meteorological reports, Friday will bring southwest winds gusting up to 20 mph, accompanied by rising temperatures. Afternoon relative humidity levels are expected to drop to between 25 and 35 percent. These conditions, combined with already dry vegetation, create an enhanced risk for rapid wildfire and brushfire spread.

County officials are urging residents to exercise extreme caution and fully comply with the burn ban to prevent potential fire emergencies. Particular vigilance is recommended during Friday afternoon when conditions are predicted to be most hazardous.

For complete details regarding burn ban regulations and updates on fire danger conditions, residents should visit the Warrick County Emergency Management Agency Facebook page.