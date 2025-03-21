A French Lick man has been arrested following a lengthy investigation into sexual misconduct with a minor, according to authorities.

Nathaniel Lang, 22, was taken into custody on March 10 after DNA evidence allegedly linked him to the pregnancy of a girl under the age of 16.

The investigation began in November 2021 when the Indiana State Police Jasper Post received information from the Orange County Department of Child Services regarding allegations of sexual misconduct. According to investigators, the female minor was approximately one month pregnant when the case was opened.

Authorities collected DNA samples from all parties involved in January 2023, but results weren’t released by the Indiana State Police Laboratory until December 2024. After reviewing the evidence, the Orange County Prosecutor’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Lang earlier this month.

Indiana State Police Detective Tyler Matthew served the warrant and took Lang into custody. He is currently being held without bond in the Orange County Jail on a Level 5 Felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between the Indiana State Police and Orange County Department of Child Services.