Four Dubois County farming families were recognized at the Indiana Statehouse on Friday as recipients of the prestigious Hoosier Homestead Award. The awards, presented by Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith and Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Don Lamb, celebrate farms that have been owned by the same family for over 100 years.

The following Dubois County families received recognition:

Neuhoff Family – Centennial Award (100 years)

– Centennial Award (100 years) Bartelt-Klosterman Family – Centennial & Sesquicentennial Awards (1851, 1853)

– Centennial & Sesquicentennial Awards (1851, 1853) Vogler Family – Centennial Award (1888)

The Hoosier Homestead Award program, established in 1976, honors Indiana’s agricultural heritage and the dedication of farming families. To qualify, farms must be in continuous family ownership for at least a century and meet acreage or revenue requirements.

Since the program’s inception, more than 6,200 families have received the distinction, often displaying their award signs proudly on their farms. The next Hoosier Homestead ceremony is scheduled for August 13, 2025, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.