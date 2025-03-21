On Friday, April 25th, 2025, from 7 to 9 AM, Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center is sponsoring a “Friday Community Health Screening” at the Memorial Southside Office, located at 1100 West 12th Avenue in Jasper.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older and will have cholesterol (including total cholesterol, HDL, LDL, and triglycerides) and blood glucose checked via finger stick. Participants are required to have a 12-hour fast in advance, but can drink water and take prescribed medications.

The cost is $30 and may be paid at the screening. The screening will last approximately 15 minutes, and pre-registration is required.

To register for the screening, or for more information, visit Memorial Hospital’s website at mhhcc.org, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on Classes and Events. You can also register by calling the Health and Wellness department at 812-996-2399 or toll-free at 800-852-7279, ext. 2399.