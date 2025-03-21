Kurt Gutgsell interviews Forest Park Boys Basketball Head Coach Drew Messmer on the upcoming game against Park Heritage, and how they hope to perform at this pivotal Semi-State competition.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
Local News, Weather, Sports, And Entertainment Available Now. Dubois County, Spencer County, Pike County, & Daviess County.
Kurt Gutgsell interviews Forest Park Boys Basketball Head Coach Drew Messmer on the upcoming game against Park Heritage, and how they hope to perform at this pivotal Semi-State competition.
Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.
You must be logged in to post a comment.