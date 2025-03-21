Latest News

Dianna Land Named SEVP & COO at Springs Valley Bank & Trust Emotional Intelligence Workshop with Dr Jason Winkle to be Held by St Meinrad Seminary 2025 Kimball Free Paper Shredding Days Announced Community Health Screening Set for April 25th by Memorial Hospital Dubois County Families Honored with Hoosier Homestead Awards

Kurt Gutgsell interviews Forest Park Boys Basketball Head Coach Drew Messmer on the upcoming game against Park Heritage, and how they hope to perform at this pivotal Semi-State competition.

Produced by Kurt Gutgsell.

On By Kaitlyn Neukam

Related Post