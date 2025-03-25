Mayor Neil Elkins began the evening’s City Council meeting with remarks, thanking the Council for passing the hoarding ordinance in the previous Council meeting, stating that implementation will begin soon.

April Blessinger, Transit Department Director, gave the City Council an overview of the new medical qualification policy in place within the department. This would require drivers for the City of Huntingburg to record and document all medications that may alter their ability to drive safely with the Department. It was approved by council vote.

Energy Superintendent John Reutepohler reported back to the Council that 41 new Sensus Gas Meters were installed in the past month, and that a large gas line was replaced safely with the help of one of the City employees and their welding skills. The Electric Utility helped route power the new renovations at the Huntingburg Public Library, and Reutepohler asked and was approved to spend and install $12,475 worth of ground wire electric lines at the Huntingburg City Park. The Department was also approved to order a special-order bucket truck costing $161,514. Huntingburg Electric Utility was very pleased to report that there were zero outages reported during the severe storms that took place just over a week prior.

Water Superintendent Jerry Austin discussed the removal of old water lines as they are found during excavations around the City. The Water Department has been visiting various City locations to check water back-flow prevention. They are also over half-way through the spring hydrant flushing, but the process is going slower this season than expected. A 50/50 split loan totaling $1.2 million dollars for the Wastewater Treatment Plant project was presented, consisting of $600,000 operating funds from the Water Department plus $600,000 electric loan from the Electric Department, this loan was voted on and passed by the City Council.

City Attorney Phil Schneider and Project Accountant Buzz Krohn reintroduced the revised Gas Rate Ordinance to the Council, adjusting the numbers to reflect the Council’s concerns from the previous meeting. The increase was dwindled down from the original calculated 24% increase, to a 16% increase across the board.

City Attorney Phil Schneider recommended to the Council that it’s time “to bite the bullet” and implement the rate increase. The most urgent concern, being the reason behind the increase, is that the Energy Department is losing money faster than it is obtaining it. (Due to lack of rate increases throughout the years). The Council shared sentiments that “the time is now” to phase in this ordinance. The ordinance was introduced as 2025-08, with public comment being set for April 22nd, 2025 at 5:30PM EST. (Council Chambers, Huntingburg City Hall). The City of Huntingburg will share an official announcement of this in the coming days.

Additionally, Shelly Leathers was publicly praised by the Council for helping facilitate a new software that the Council use to organize their meeting materials.