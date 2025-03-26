Karlyn E. Sorrells, age 78 of Dubois, Indiana, passed away at 3:25 a.m. on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at her daughter’s residence in Dubois, Indiana.

Karlyn was born in Washington, Indiana on October 4, 1946 to Herman and Laura (Miller) Bauer.

She retired from Jasper Rubber Products in Jasper, but had worked for various other manufacturing companies and worked as a realtor for Sorrells Realty.

Karlyn was a member of St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana.

She enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, spending time outdoors, scratching off lottery tickets, going to the casino with her family, and most off all was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.

Surviving are three children: Jamie Sorrells, Joni Sorrells (J.D. Ratliff), and John Wayne Sorrells, all of Dubois, nine grandchildren: Devin, Kiana, and Nakia Sorrells, Chardonay, Shambly, and Jackson Dean Sorrells, and Isaiah, Isaac, and Ixavier Sorrells, one great grandchild, Sophia Nance, and one brother, Emil Bauer (Barbara), Dubois.

Preceding her in death were her parents, and three sisters: Lafern Potts, Inez McCart, and infant Naomi Bauer.

Funeral Services for Karlyn Sorrells will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 29, 2025 at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ in Dubois, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, March 28, 2025 at the Becher-Kluesner Northside Funeral Home and from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. service time at St. Peter’s UCC on Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter’s UCC or a favorite charity.

