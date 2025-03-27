The state of Indiana is now accepting nominations for the Governor’s Century and Half Century Business Awards, which honor Hoosier businesses that have remained in operation for at least 100 or 50 years, respectively, and have demonstrated a commitment to serving the community.

Qualifying criteria are as follows:

The business must have had continuous operations in Indiana for 100 or 50 years by Dec. 31, 2024.

The business must have participated in the same line of work for the duration of its operations. If different, an explanation of the evolution into the current business must be provided on the nomination form.

The business must have had its base in Indiana since it was founded.

The business must recognize, acknowledge and agree that it is in full compliance with the Indiana Secretary of State.

The business must not have previously received a Century or Half Century award from the state of Indiana. Previous Half Century award recipients may qualify for a Century award.

Eligible companies are encouraged to complete the online application by May 30, 2025. Please visit iedc.in.gov/program/century-and-half-century-awards for additional details.