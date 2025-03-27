Dubois County Treasurer, Craig M. Greulich, would like to inform Dubois County taxpayers that property tax statements will be mailed Tuesday, April 1, 2025. Spring installment is due Monday, May 12, 2025. (taxpayers may choose to pay the full year) Fall Installment is due on or before Monday, November 10, 2025.

There are several payment options:

1. Online – www.duboiscountyin.us

Credit or Debit card-2.5% fee will apply

E-Checks-$1.50 fee will apply

2. Phone- (812) 678-7983 You will need your parcel number. A 2.5% fee will apply.

3. Mail -Enclose check and colored ‘remittance coupon(s)’ with the envelope provided.

4. Treasurer’s Dropbox – located at the east entrance of the courthouse

5. In Office- Bring Tax Statement to Treasurer’s Office M-F 8am – 4pm

***NEW SECURITY MEASURES- METAL DETECTORS AND BAG SCANNERS IN USE. EXPECT DELAYS!

To ensure that your payment is applied to the correct parcel you MUST include the proper Spring and/or Fall remittance coupon(s) with the barcode.

If a taxpayer would like a receipt returned to them, they MUST include the bottom (taxpayer’s copy) portion of their tax statement with their Spring and/or Fall Remittance Coupon(s) and a self-addressed stamped envelope. We will stamp the back side of the Taxpayers Copy and then you may keep it for your records.

Office hours are Monday – Friday 8am -4pm. The office will be closed Friday, April 18, 2025. For any questions you may call the Treasurer’s Office at 812-481-7080 or email treasurer@duboiscountyin.org