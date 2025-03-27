The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for State Road 57 in Daviess County.

Beginning on or around Tuesday, April 1, crews will begin lane closures on State Road 57 in Daviess County near Plainville. These lane closures will occur over Lagoon ditch, between County Road West 700 N and Division Road.

These lane closures will allow for a bridge deck overlay project. Temporary traffic lights will control traffic during the project. Work is expected to last through mid-October, depending on the weather.

INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.