The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane closures for I-69 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Wednesday, April 2, crews will begin lane closures for I-69 in Pike County near Petersburg. These closures will occur where I-69 crosses State Road 57.

These lane closures will allow for a bridge reconstruction project on the northbound I-69 bridge. During this project, traffic on I-69 will utilize the southbound bridge. One lane of traffic will be open in both directions. Northbound traffic will gain access to the southbound bridge by utilizing a crossover.

Work is expected to last through the end of October, depending on the weather. INDOT urges drivers to slow down and stay alert near crews.