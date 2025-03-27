Dubois County Young Life has announced its 2025 Clay Shoot is set for July 18th-19th, at OFS Cool Spring, located at 9412 IN-64 in Velpin, and is now accepting registration and sponsorships.

The Shoot will feature 12 stations, 100 sporting clay targets, shooting with 12 and 20 gauge ammunition, and a catered meal for participants provided by Sander Catering.

Each day, there will be two sessions held, with a morning session having breakfast and registration from 7:30 to 8:15 AM and shooting from 8:30 to 11 AM, and an afternoon session with lunch and registration from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM and the shoot from 12:30 to 3 PM.

Those wishing to register as just a shooter can enter a single shooter for $125 and a team of four shooters for $500.

There are four sponsorship levels available, including:

Station Sponsor – $250 A sign with your logo will be placed at a clay station on the course Your name will be listed as a sponsor in a post on Dubois County YL’s social media platforms before and after the event



Event + Station Sponsor – $500 All benefits of Station Sponsor A sign with your logo will be placed at the 5 stand



Purple Sponsor – $800 All benefits of Event + Station Sponsor One team of four shooters (with any additional teams registering costing $400) You will be featured as a group with other purple sponsors in posts on Dubois County YL’s social media platforms before and after the event



Gold Sponsor – $1,300 All benefits of Purple Sponsor One additional team of four shooters, making two teams total (with any additional teams registering costing $400) You will be featured in individual posts on Dubois County YL’s social media platforms before and after the event



Those interested in registering in or sponsoring the clay shoot can fill out the registration form below.

Once the registration form is filled out, it can be mailed along with payment to Dubois County Young Life P.O. Box 517, Jasper, IN, 47546.

If you have any questions, contact Danita at ducolyoffice@gmail.com, or call or text Terry at 812-630-1257.