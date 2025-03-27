The Jasper Public Library has announced its April 2025 list of events and activities being held.

Family Storytime – Tuesdays at 10am

Genealogy Help Desk – Tuesdays from 10am-4pm

Study & Chill for Teens – Wednesdays from 3:30pm-5pm – Teens and tweens are invited to come and do their homework and study in a safe environment with a dedicated space just for them

Curiosity Café for Teens – Thursdays at 4pm – Teens will enjoy a variety of different activities each week including snacks, crafts, and games.

Genealogy Hints – Tuesday, April 1 from 10:00 am-11:30 am – In this session attendees will discuss how hints from genealogy websites can be used to further your research or derail all your work. What can you do to make these hints helpful, and how can you verify facts? Which hints do you accept, and what happens if you do? What about research that you have inherited from other family members who may not be as careful as you? Vetting sources and verifying the facts. No registration is required but it is suggested to allow a proper supply of handouts for everyone.

Purdue Extension Presents: Owning a Backyard Chicken Flock – Tuesday, April 1 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Are high egg prices making you consider starting your own backyard flock? Join for an informative session with Ken Eck from Purdue Extension as we explore the essentials of raising chickens. Learn about bird selection, housing and lot design, feeding, watering, and sanitation to keep your flock happy and healthy. It is recommended to check your local ordinances to determine how many animals you are legally allowed to own. It’s a free event with no registration required. Everyone is welcome. Come with your questions and get expert advice on starting and maintaining your own flock.

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 2 from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm – This group will meet on the 1st Wednesday morning of each month to enjoy knitting, crochet, and other needlecrafts. Bring your needlecrafts and come share tips, hints, and conversation. Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 3 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes, and playtime.

Teen Advisory Board – Thursday, April 3 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – The Teen Advisory Board (TAB) is a group of dedicated teens who work together to plan and organize activities, create engaging displays, and volunteer for community events. Anyone aged 10 and up can join, making it a great way for young people to get involved, build friendships, and contribute to their community. As a member, you’ll help brainstorm and design fun activities and displays, and volunteer at local events like the Downtown Chow Down (held from March to October).

Eggs-tra Special Storytime! – Saturday, April 5 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Families can join for this Eggs-tra special Easter storytime. The library will have stories, snacks, a craft, and an Easter egg hunt. The egg hunt will be outside, weather permitting. In case of bad weather, the hunt will be in the library. Sign-up is required to help prepare for the egg hunt.

Lego Catapult Building and Competition Grades K and up – Sunday, April 6 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm – Students can try their hand at building different types of Lego catapults and then compete against each other throwing different objects. No sign-up is needed. Snacks will be provided.

Homeschool Connections – Monday, April 7 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Homeschool families are invited to join for a time of learning and making connections within the homeschool community. Jasper Public Library, in coordination with Jasper Community Arts, will present a rotating series of homeschool programs open to all ages of homeschoolers. The rotation includes STEM, history and geography, art, and literature. This week’s focus will be on History. Classes are designed for school-aged children, K-5 through 12th grade. When you register, please only register your children. Adults are welcome to attend,

Bingo and Coffee – Tuesday, April 8 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are invited to join for bingo and coffee. There will be prizes for the winners. This is a free event. No registration is required.

Peeps Race Car Snack and Movie – Wednesday, April 9 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Kids can join the event to make an adorable Peeps race car with a Twinkie. All ingredients are provided. Attendees will also watch It’s the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown.

Genealogy: Lunch/Learn/Listen – Thursday, April 10 from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm – This time together involves sharing ideas, stories, strategies, sources, and a meal… all in one. Bring a sack lunch for yourself (or carry in a fast food meal) that can be eaten in the midst of good conversation with others researching their family histories. This is a time to pose questions to other genealogists to help break down those brick walls that have you blocked and to get new inspiration for following up on leads that can further your research. This may become a monthly time together, dependent on participation. No specific topics will be pre-selected, however, your questions and concerns will be leading the discussions. Limited to one hour to allow for lunch breaks at work. No registration is required. The location within the library will be dependent on the number of individuals participating.

Afternoon Book Club – Thursday, April 10 from 3:00 pm – 4:00 pm – Join in the Afternoon Book Club. New members are always welcome. Stop by the Information Desk at the Library to pick up the book club monthly read anytime. They encourage all Adult and Young Adult readers to join us at any time.

Library Board Meetings – Thursday, April 10 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – The Dubois Co. Contractual Board will meet at 4:00 pm on the 2nd Thursday of every month. The Jasper Library Board will meet immediately following, but no earlier than 4:15 PM. Meetings will be held at the Jasper Public Library, 100 3rd Ave, Suite B, Jasper, IN 47546 in the Community Meeting Room. Questions about board meetings can be directed to Library Director, Christine Golden, cgolden@jdcpl.us or 812-559-0990. If board members will be attending via Zoom, that option will also be available for the public.

Author Showcase Jasper Library – Saturday, April 12 from 10:00 am – 1:00 pm – Author Showcase: Celebrate Local Writers! Join in for a special Author Showcase on Saturday, April 12th, from 10 AM to 1 PM, where books come to life for all ages. Whether you’re a book lover, an aspiring writer, or simply looking for a fun family outing, this event has something for everyone. The first 100 attendees get a book-lovers treat bag. Event highlights include: Meet Local Authors (10 AM – 12 PM) – Browse booths, chat with authors, and explore a variety of books available for purchase. Special Kids’ Activities (10 AM – 12 PM) – Hands-on fun for young readers. Kids’ Story Hour (11 AM – 12 PM) – Enjoy live readings of children’s books by featured

authors. Author Roundtable Q&A (12 PM – 1 PM) – Get insider advice on writing and publishing

from experienced authors and enjoy an open discussion about the topics of their books.

Come support your local literary community, spark your imagination, and celebrate the joy of books. Admission is free and open to all. Don’t miss this inspiring event; bring the whole family and dive into the world of books.

Pop-Up Pop-Tart Party – Sunday, April 13 from 1:00 pm – 2:30 pm – Join for a sweet celebration of everyone’s favorite toaster pastry. Taste-test a variety of Pop-Tart flavors, compete in fun games and activities, and get creative with a Pop-Tart-themed craft. Plus, you’ll have a chance to win awesome prizes. Don’t miss this deliciously fun event. Everyone is invited, and no registration is required. Available while supplies last.

Adventurescapes: Russia – Tuesday, April 15 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – All adults and teens are welcome to join for an adventure escape. Attendees will explore a different country each month and will use their senses to travel and enjoy a new destination. The adventure will include crafts, snacks, and spices of the region. Registration is required for this free event.

Genealogy Resource Sharing – Wednesday, April 16 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Attend monthly gatherings where fellow genealogists will discover either new resources at the Jasper Library or learn new ways of using these resources to uncover information about your family history. Share with one another the roadblocks that you have worked out or new pathways that opened up because you found clues to your family’s past. Topics for the coming sessions include: April 16: Family Books May 21: Vital Records (Births, Marriages, Deaths) June 18: Cemetery Records

Knot Just Knitting – Wednesday, April 16 from 5:00 pm – 7:30 pm – Join every 3rd Wednesday of the month from 5:00-7:30. Enjoy the company of knitters, crocheters, and other needleworkers. Learn from others and share your skills. Open to all ages. Those under age 8 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No registration is needed. Materials are available for beginners.

Open Craft Night for Kids – Wednesday, April 16 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Kids can stop in anytime in that hour to do some fun crafts. Some crafts include different holiday crafts left from other programs that are prepackaged, which are fun to do all year long. Others include painting with fun objects like forks, sponges and more. No sign up is needed.

Baby Storytime – Thursday, April 17 from 10:00 am – 11:00 am – Ages birth thru 24 months and their caregivers can join for stories, songs, rhymes and playtime.

LEGO Robotics – Saturday, April 19 from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm – LEGO Robotics is a structured program reserved for those ages 8 and up. Participants must be willing to follow instructions on an iPad and work in an increasing order of difficulty. LEGO Robotics staff will determine what level each participant will begin at and when the participant will move on to a more difficult set of LEGOs. Participants do best when a parent or guardian is assisting. Be advised that LEGO Robotics is not a free-play program.

Earth Today: How Comics Tell the Story of Our Planet – Tuesday, April 22 from 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm – The library will have Mark Nowotarski join them to celebrate Earth Day. He will be using a series of comic strips to dramatically illustrate what is happening to our planet’s environment and climate situation. This presentation will include information and statistics on the ongoing pressures to our environment, climate change impacts, and public health issues in the U.S. and specifically Indiana. Mark Nowotarski is an environmental and climate advocate, a retired business strategist and former executive committee member of the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, an active member of the Sierra Club Energy Committee, member of the Hoosier Environmental Council and the Indiana Forest Alliance. Mark resides in Jasper.

Spring Stem for ages 3-6 – Wednesday, April 23 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Kids ages 3-6 will get a chance to do some spring Stem activities, including making a mini greenhouse from plastic bottles. Sign-up is required beginning on April 7.

Stay and Play for Ages 2-5 – Thursday, April 24 from 10:00 am – 11:30 am – Children ages 2-5 are invited to stop in anytime between 10 and 11:30am to enjoy toys out in the Programming Room. The library have things such as felt boards, kitchen play sets, grocery shopping sets, puppet shows, and more. This is a perfect time for children to use their imagination and enjoy social time with other children. Perfect for parents and caregivers too for socialization. No sign up is needed.

Genealogy Webinar Sharing – Monday, April 28 from 2:00 pm – 3:00 pm – Webinar sharing: This time together will include a variety of topics that are taught by experts in the genealogy field via webinar programs. You can suggest a topic that you are wanting to learn more about, or you can attend programming on topics that you haven’t encountered before. You can suggest specific webinars, speakers, or topics that matter to you. Variety will be the plan for these webinar times. Topics will be announced by the sign-in book in the genealogy room. Vote on your choice from 3 presented each week.

Bookworms Bookclub Grades 2-4 – Monday, April 28 from 4:00 pm – 5:00 pm – Members will get together and discuss the book given out at the March meeting. We will also have snacks, trivia, and other activities. Any child interested in joining can call 482-2712×6114 for a copy of the book.

Handstitching 101 – Tuesday, April 29 from 1:30 pm – 4:00 pm – Learn simple embroidery stitches, visible mending, cross stitch, and hand stitching techniques from other cultures, including Sashiko. For those ages 10 and up. Registration is required.

JPL Evening Book Club – Tuesday, April 29 from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm – Join the discussion. Stop by the Library and check out a copy of this month’s book selection from Library staff. New members are always welcome.

For more information on these events or to sign up for events requiring registration, visit the event calendar at jdcpl.us or call 812-482-2712.