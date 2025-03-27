Governor Mike Braun recently signed an executive order directing the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and the Department of Transportation (INDOT) to publicly report permitting data to make this process more transparent, efficient, and to support growth.

Under the order, these agencies will be required to post monthly permitting data to their official websites. This includes the number of permit applications received, average processing times, the percentage of permits issued within statutory timelines, and updates on pending applications.

The executive order also mandates that agency leadership regularly review their permitting processes to ensure compliance with timelines, identify opportunities for improvement, and maintain high-quality standards for issued permits.



The order takes effect immediately.