Washington Police detectives, in collaboration with the Department of Children Services, responded to a report from the Pike County Sheriff’s Office on March 26, 2025, regarding an alleged sexual assault at East Side Park.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that 24-year-old Jonathon Thomas of Evansville, while working as a service provider for a minor, had assaulted the child in his care. Thomas was later located at his residence in Evansville and taken into custody. He faces a Level 1 felony charge of child molestation.

The Washington Police Department expressed gratitude to multiple agencies for their assistance, including local and state law enforcement, forensic teams, advocacy groups, and medical personnel.

Authorities remind the public that all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.