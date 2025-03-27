The University of Southern Indiana and the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division (NSWC Crane), are partnering to provide science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) and business management opportunities for USI students. The partnership continues a long-time relationship between the two entities.

Under the new Education Partnership Agreement (EPA) signed in a ceremony on Monday, March 24th, 2025, both organizations will share resources to empower future STEM leaders.

The EPA provides USI students with access to NSWC Crane’s expertise in STEM and business fields, aiming to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world applications in STEM.

NSWC Crane is a national leader in electromagnetic warfare, strategic missions, and expeditionary warfare, which provide the U.S. Navy and U.S. Department of Defense a wide variety of technology and platforms across science and engineering disciplines. USI is committed to providing high-quality education including the areas of STEM and business. NSWC Crane will provide students with access to its state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, mentorship, and research projects.

USI students will gain invaluable hands-on experience and access to the state’s only federal laboratory. They will also learn about national security and specialized technology focus areas.

USI and NSWC Crane have operated under a Memorandum of Understanding since 2007 and a Partnership Intermediary Agreement (PIA) since 2009. In 2018, NSWC Crane and USI signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) to study chemical reactions, including the chemical outputs of special munitions and pyrotechnic reactions.