The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 65 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 31, crews will close State Road 65 in Pike County near Petersburg. This closure will occur over Little Conger Creek.

This road closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay project to be performed. Work is expected to last through the beginning of July, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 56 to U.S. 41 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.