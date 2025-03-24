Latest News

Business Planning 101 Webinar to be Held by Jasper Chamber JHS Winter Guard Takes 7th Place at IHSCGA 2025 State Finals Two Roads Remain Closed in Dubois County Due to Flooding Rokita Urging Hoosiers to Delete 23andMe Accounts Following Bankruptcy Filing The Sky Is the Limit Festival Returns for Its Third Year in Huntingburg

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a road closure for State Road 65 in Pike County.

Beginning on or around Monday, March 31, crews will close State Road 65 in Pike County near Petersburg. This closure will occur over Little Conger Creek.

This road closure will allow for a bridge deck overlay project to be performed. Work is expected to last through the beginning of July, depending on the weather.

The official detour for this project is State Road 56 to U.S. 41 to State Road 64. Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.

On By Joey Rehl

Related Post