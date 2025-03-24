David L. Fleck, age 77, of St. Anthony, passed away on March 20th, 2025 at Memorial Hospital and Healthcare Center.

He was born on August 29, 1947 in Huntingburg, to Cletus and Ruth (Fuhs) Fleck.

David honorably served in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He retired from OFS and was a member of the St. Anthony American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Cathy (Schlachter) Fleck of St. Anthony; a son, David L. Fleck II of New Albany; a daughter, Dana (Ron) Lubbehusen of Huntingburg; a stepson, Dan (Val) VanWinkle of Mariah Hill; a stepdaughter, Gail Rene (Phil) Simpson of Evanston; a sister, Jane Williams of Jasper; two stepbrothers, James “Jimmy” Berg and Randy Berg, both of St. Anthony; four grandchildren, Shea Fleck, Lauren Tretter, Grace Lubbehusen, Leslie Pund; four step grandchildren; four great-grandchildren plus one on the way; and nine step great-grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at a later date. Nass and Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. Condolences may be shared online at: www.nassandson.com.