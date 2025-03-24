Differently Able, Inc. is bringing back The Sky Is the Limit Special Needs Festival & Resource Fair for its third year, offering a day of fun, support, and community connection for individuals with special needs and their families.

The event is set for Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Huntingburg Event Center. Attendees can explore a wide range of resources, sensory-friendly activities, games, and food trucks, all designed to provide valuable support and an inclusive experience.

This festival aims to bring together families, caregivers, and community members to learn about new resources while enjoying a welcoming environment. Whether looking for support, services, or simply a fun-filled afternoon, The Sky Is the Limit is open to all.

For more information, contact differentlyableinc@outlook.com.