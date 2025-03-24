Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is advising Hoosiers that with the genetic testing company 23andMe filing for bankruptcy, users should consider deleting their accounts to protect their personal information.

He warned since the company holds sensitive information pertaining to the individuals who use its services, this data could be considered an asset to be sold or transferred as part of any potential bankruptcy proceeding.

Rokita stated the best way for Hoosiers to protect their information is to delete their accounts now. At this time, consumers wishing to delete their accounts can file a request at this link: Requesting 23andMe Account Closure – 23andMe Customer Care.