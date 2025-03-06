In a significant boost to infrastructure development, communities across southern Indiana have been awarded more than $200 million in funding through the Community Crossing Matching Grant (CCMG) program. The grants will support various local and regional infrastructure projects throughout the region.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced the substantial funding package, which totals nearly $201 million distributed among 34 communities in southern Indiana. This investment represents one of the largest infrastructure funding initiatives in the region’s recent history.

Among the recipients, several counties received the maximum grant amount of $1.5 million, including Dubois, Harrison, Knox, Monroe, Perry, Spencer, Warrick, and Washington counties. The city of Evansville also received the maximum allocation.

Other significant recipients include Vanderburgh County with over $1.18 million, Posey County with more than $1.12 million, and Lawrenceburg with approximately $1.11 million. Martin County was awarded just over $1.1 million, while Lawrence received nearly $1.02 million.

Smaller communities also benefited from the program, with grants ranging from approximately $75,000 for Wheatland to over $760,000 for Bloomington. The complete list of recipients in the local and regional Southern Indiana includes:

Birdseye ($93,907.50), Bloomington ($760,262.06), Campbellsburg ($440,777.25), Cannelton ($212,599.10), Chrisney ($115,236.00), Clark County ($324,212.50), Crawford County ($611,476.50), Dubois County ($1,500,000.00), Evansville ($1,500,000.00), Georgetown ($331,919.10), Grandview ($96,739.50), Harrison County ($1,500,000.00), Jeffersonville ($1,499,936.75), Knox County ($1,500,000.00), Lawrence ($1,019,853.07), Lawrenceburg ($1,113,695.25), Lynnville ($539,496.54), Martin County ($1,106,930.25), Monroe County ($1,500,000.00), Orange County ($1,481,373.70), Orleans ($256,361.51), Paoli ($256,479.00), Perry County ($1,500,000.00), Pike County ($1,498,626.93), Posey County ($1,124,370.74), Salem ($194,595.00), Shoals ($271,411.50), Spencer County ($1,500,000.00), Tell City ($481,468.93), Vanderburgh County ($1,185,265.50), Warrick County ($1,500,000.00), Washington ($260,753.75), Washington County ($1,500,000.00), and Wheatland ($74,999.58).

Visit the INDOT website for more information on the CCMG program and for the full list of recipients.