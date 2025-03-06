William M. “Bill” Hopf, age 94, of Jasper, Indiana, died on March 5, 2025, at 4:05 p.m. surrounded by family at home.

He was born in Jasper, Indiana, on February 5, 1931, to Martin and Amelia (Sermersheim) Hopf.

He married Mary Ann “Nancy” Schwenk on July 23, 1955, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland. She died on May 2, 1994. He married Kathy Hassfurther on July 26, 1996, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland.

He was a farmer and carpenter in the Jasper community. He was employed with Tri-Cap for 14 years and retired on April 18, 1996, as the weatherization director, serving Dubois, Pike and Warrick Counties.

He was a Korean War Veteran and served with the 11th Airborne Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky.

He was a member and past commander of the American Legion Post #147 in Jasper, and was a member of Dubois County Forty and Eight Voiture Local 813.

He was a member and past Grand Knight of the Ireland Knights of Columbus 5591. He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland and the Ireland Lions Club.

Survivors include, his wife, Kathy Hopf, Jasper, IN, daughters, Kathy (Ed) Uebelhor, Schnellville, IN, Karen (Gary) Riley, Louisville, KY, Mary (Dave) Schmidt, Carmel, IN, Lisa (Jim) Nordhoff, Westfield, IN, three sons, Mike (Kim) Hopf, Georgetown, IN, Brian (Christine) Hopf, Santa Claus, IN, and Jason (Anne) Hopf, Brownsburg, IN, two stepsons, Paul Hassfurther, Holland, IN, and Chad Hassfurther, Evansville, IN, son-in-law, Kenny Meyer, Indianapolis, IN, one sister, Janice (Bob) Nordhoff, Jasper, IN, 23 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, two step grandchildren, and four step great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by one daughter, Angela Meyer, four sisters, Monnie (Denny) Schuetter, Cyrilla (Sylvester) Schroeder, Dorothy (Ted) Bartley, Joanne (Cletus) Knies, and one brother, Alfred (Mae) Hopf.

A Mass of Christian Burial for William M. Hopf will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 10, 2025, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ireland, Indiana, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The American Legion Post #147 will conduct military graveside rites.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. Mass time at the church on Monday.

In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorial contributions may be made to Heart-to-Heart Hospice.

Online condolences may be made at www.becherkluesner.com