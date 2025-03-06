The Washington City Council has approved a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) for downtown, allowing adults 21 and older to purchase alcoholic beverages from approved vendors and carry them within a designated area.

Indiana law permitting DORAs took effect in July 2023, with over 30 municipalities, including Jasper and Huntingburg, establishing similar districts. The $3.1 million Commons project was a key factor in Washington’s decision to pursue a DORA, aiming to enhance downtown events and attract more visitors.

The DORA will cover the downtown business district, with signage marking its boundaries. Alcohol must be in designated cups, and businesses can opt in or out by displaying decals. The initiative also simplifies the process for beer gardens at events.

Discover Downtown Washington played a role in mapping the district and preparing businesses. The city is awaiting state approval, with plans for First Fridays starting in April and the Farmers Market running from June 7 to October.