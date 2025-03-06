Framing Ferdinand has officially been designated as a Main Street organization by Indiana Main Street and the Office of Community and Rural Affairs (OCRA). This recognition marks an important milestone in the town’s efforts to revitalize and enhance its downtown district, support local businesses, and foster a strong sense of community.

With this designation, Framing Ferdinand gains access to valuable resources, expertise, and funding opportunities to implement strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the town’s economic vitality. The mission is to engage, promote and grow Ferdinand for the betterment of the community all while preserving Ferdinand’s historic character, encouraging business growth, tourism, and community engagement.

Framing Ferdinand is working on initiatives to enhance the visual appeal, organize community events, and support small businesses that contribute to the town’s unique identity. This achievement aligns with Indiana Main Street’s broader mission of strengthening downtown districts across the state.

For more information about Framing Ferdinand’s initiatives and upcoming events, visit www.framingferdinand.org