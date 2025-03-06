The Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is offering $10,000 in secondary education scholarships to its membership. Two $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to current students pursuing a degree in a four or two-year program, and three $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to high school seniors.

Applicants must be high school seniors, graduates, or college undergraduates. They must be enrolled or planning to enroll in a full-time course of study at an accredited four-year college or university or a two-year program at a technical, junior or community college. The area of study does not need to be agriculture-related, but applicants must be dependents of an Edge member.

Scholarship recipients will be selected based on academic achievement, leadership, participation in school and community activities, academic honors, goals and aspirations, recommendations and work experience.

The full application form and guidelines can be found on edgedairy.com and the application deadline is April 18th, 2025.

For more information about the Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative scholarships, contact Kayla Mayer at kmayer@voiceofmilk.com.