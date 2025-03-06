Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales has recently joined 20 other Secretaries of State in calling on the newly appointed U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary, Kristi Noem, to take action to prevent non-citizens from voting in American elections.

The letter, signed by top election officials from across the nation, urges DHS to address critical deficiencies in the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) program, which is used to verify citizenship status.

As outlined in the letter, the current SAVE program has inefficiencies, outdated technology, and financial barriers that hinder states’ ability to effectively detect and remove non-citizens from voter rolls. The Secretaries of State are requesting that DHS improve the system to ensure the integrity of U.S. elections and protect against ineligible voters.

To view a copy of the letter, click here.