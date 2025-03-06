

Duke Energy employees present a check for $7,850 to the Orange County SWCD. Pictured left to right: Kurt Phegley (Duke Energy), Emily Finch (SWCD Invasive Specialist), Missy Elgin (SWCD District Coordinator), and Liz Irwin (Duke Energy).

The Orange, Martin, and Daviess County Soil & Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) have announced a new program in 2025 targeting invasive landscaping plants. This program was made possible by a $7,850 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation, and offers area residents assistance removing and replacing invasive landscaping on their properties.

Several invasives threaten natural areas in Indiana, and most of the state’s woody invasive plants were originally introduced for use in landscaping. These ornamental plantings are problematic as seeds easily spread by wildlife like birds to natural areas, where they outcompete native vegetation and degrade wildlife habitat.

For this program, the SWCDs are looking for landowners or residents in Orange, Martin, or Daviess Counties, with invasive shrubs or bushes in their landscaping, such as Burning Bush, Japanese Barberry, Privet, or Bush Honeysuckle. Participants that remove these plants will receive free native shrubs replacements, available to pick up this fall.

Three different native shrubs will be available to choose from, with one plant per invasive shrub removed and up to a maximum of 3 plants per household as their supply allows. Individuals can choose between Ninebark, a hardy, adaptable shrub with spring flowers, Black Chokeberry, a larger shrub with flowers, fall fruit, and beautiful red fall foliage, and Coralberry, a naturally compact shrub with delicate flowers and bright pink fruit.

Native options like these can offer the same landscaping benefits, without harming natural areas. Many landowners that adopt native landscaping choices enjoy seeing more pollinators and birds visiting their yards as well. For more native plant resources, visit the Indiana Native Plant Society at indiananativeplants.org.

This program also looks to help landowners learn to identify and control invasive plants on their property. The SWCD’s Invasive Specialist Emily Finch is available for free technical advice, including free site visits anywhere in the three counties. In addition to technical help, those that receive a site visit are also eligible for a free invasive control kit. These kits include hand tools and optional herbicide to control woody invasive plants, and are available while supplies last.

To sign up for the Trade-Up program in Orange, Martin, or Daviess Counties, or for more information on invasive species ID and control, contact Emily Finch by email at Emily.Finch@in.nacdnet.net, or by phone at 812-329-0048. Landowners can also sign up directly online at https://forms.gle/X7aYHpFYoLgsfYRP8.

This program is also supported in part with funding from a Clean Water Indiana grant, through the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, and volunteers/partners with the Orange County Invasives Partnership, and the Daviess-Martin CISMA.