The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess and Jasper’s Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center were both recognized today by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA) in partnership with State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP. The recognition highlights their commitment to infant and maternal health as part of the fifth annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.

INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement best practices for maternal and infant care across Indiana. The program acknowledges hospitals that excel in addressing key factors influencing maternal and infant health outcomes.

The Women’s Hospital (TWH) received the INspire Hospital of Distinction award, while Memorial Hospital was honored with an INspire Category of Excellence award. These recognitions were based on their implementation of best practices in areas such as infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, perinatal substance use, social drivers of health, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.

“Our team at The Women’s Hospital is dedicated to providing the highest level of care for mothers and infants, and this recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to improving outcomes for families in our community,” said TWH CEO Chris Ryan. “We are honored to be recognized by the Indiana Hospital Association and the Indiana Department of Health for our efforts in maternal and infant health.”

“This award is a testament to the dedication of our maternity care team and their focus on ensuring the best possible start for moms and babies,” said Erica Arthur, Director of Women & Infant Services at Memorial. “We are proud to be part of a statewide effort that is making a meaningful difference in maternal and infant health.”

State Health Commissioner Lindsay Weaver, M.D., FACEP, emphasized the importance of collaboration in improving health outcomes. “The Indiana Department of Health remains focused on working with healthcare providers to improve outcomes for Hoosier moms and babies,” she said. “We are grateful to have hospitals across the state support initiatives such as the Indiana Perinatal Levels of Care and obstetrical emergencies training, which have contributed to improvements in both maternal and infant health.”

For the first time in the program’s history, 100 percent of Indiana’s birthing facilities earned one of two INspire recognitions. This milestone underscores the progress made in addressing key drivers of maternal and infant health.

“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Dr. Weaver and her team for their continued partnership in addressing the critical issue of infant and maternal mortality,” said IHA President Scott B. Tittle. “We are proud to celebrate the Hoosier facilities that have successfully demonstrated these best practices and to recognize the progress our state has made since the launch of INspire five years ago. Together, we are truly making a difference.”

The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals across Indiana.