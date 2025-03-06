Chris Lamb will speak at the Jasper Public Library on Thursday, March 13. The conversation with the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Award honoree is part of the Indiana Authors Awards Speaker Program, powered by Indiana Humanities and made possible through the generosity of Glick Philanthropies.

Chris Lamb is a professor of Journalism at Indiana University- Indianapolis. He is a teacher, satirist, columnist, and the author of 12 books, including Stolen Dreams: The Cannon Street Little League All-Stars and Little League Baseball’s Civil War. His work has appeared in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, Sports Illustrated, and The Nation. Chris has spent years writing about notable sports figures such as Jackie Robinson and Lebron James.

“Little League Baseball and Jasper go together like peanuts and crackerjacks. With Jasper’s historic run in the 2024 tourney, we are thrilled to have Chris come to town to talk about some of the most monumental moments in Little League Baseball history. Sports and history fans alike will thoroughly enjoy this hour-long program.” Christine Golden, Library Director.

EVENT TITLE: Author Chris Lamb

When: Thursday, March 13 at 6:00 PM

Where: Jasper Public Library, 100 3rd Ave Suite B, Jasper

Cost: Free and open to the public. All ages Invited.