On Saturday, May 3rd, 2025, at 7 PM EDT, Gotee Records recording artist Cochren & Co. will perform at Redemption Christian Church’s Jasper Campus as a part of the group’s Running Home Tour.

Since making a splash on the CCM scene just a few years ago, two-time Dove Award nominated group Cochren & Co. have toured coast to coast and overseas and performed at legendary venues like the Grand Ole Opry and Red Rocks.

Their debut full-length album Don’t Lose Hope was released on Gotee Records in 2021 and included the Billboard Top 10 Radio Hits Church (Take Me Back), One Day, and Who Can. The 2023 sophomore effort, Running Home, included the group’s first No. 1 radio single with the title track as well as the 2022 Top 15 radio single, Thank God For Sunday Morning, which was listed as one of K-LOVE’s “22 Songs that Defined 2022.”

Doors will open at 6 PM EDT, and the opening acts before Cochren & Co. take the stage are Contemporary Christian Music newcomers Megan Woods, known for her hit single, The Truth, and Mackenzie Phillips.

Tickets for the concert are on sale now and priced at $20 each (plus fees) for general admission seating.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit RedemptionIN.com/cochren.